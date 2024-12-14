SEMPORNA, Dec 14 — A male Chinese tourist was found drowned in the waters of Pulau Mabul here yesterday.

Semporna district police chief Mohd Sabri Zainol said the body of the victim, identified as Zhang Cao, in his 30s, was found by civilian divers at a depth of around 17m at 11.33am.

Zhang from Henan, Guangdong, China, is believed to have been a solo traveller.

Mohd Sabri said the tourist was last seen near Mabul Island.

“The police received news of the incident at 9.50 am and a marine police team with the help of divers from a nearby resort conducted a search and rescue operation.

“The victim was found wearing a light-coloured T-shirt, shorts, shoes and a grey backpack with a cell phone, a few passport-sized photos and three bricks in it. An investigation paper was opened classifying the death as a sudden death,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Sabri said that an autopsy will be conducted within 48 hours if no next of kin steps forward to claim the body.

He urged those with information about the incident to immediately contact investigating officer ASP Mohd Ali Amat at 013-2120852, the Semporna police station at 089-782020 or the nearest police station. — The Borneo Post

