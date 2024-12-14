KUANTAN, Dec 14 — The police and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) disconnected the electricity supply to 10 premises involved in illegal gambling in the district, during a three-day operation starting Thursday.

Kuantan District police chief, ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu, stated that the measure was taken to disrupt illegal online gambling and unlicensed lottery sales, to ensure these premises would not resume their activities.

He explained that the disconnections were authorised by court orders and covered Kempadang, Tanjung Lumpur, Balok, Sungai Isap, Gambang, and Panching.

These premises were frequently disguised as prawn farming ponds, gadget shops, or top-up service providers, he added.

“This electricity disconnection operation involves cases that have already been judged in court. Most of the premises were involved in online gambling activities such as online gambling top-ups, illegal lottery sales, with some even offering gambling on-site,” he said.

“Since the beginning of 2024, the Kuantan Police have submitted 33 requests to TNB for electricity disconnections in such cases. So far, we have received 13 approvals.

“During the three-day operation, 10 premises have had their power cut,” he told the media after leading the operation at several premises in the district today.

Wan Mohd Zahari said the disconnection was carried out under Section 21A of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 (Amended 2001), and the police will continue to work with TNB to target such premises.

“I strongly urge the owners of premises in Kuantan to ensure their tenants are not involved in illegal activities, especially gambling,” he said. — Bernama