ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 14 – Iskandar Puteri City Council has now permitted eateries here to set up tables and chairs in parking bays outside their premises under new guidelines.

Mayor Datuk Mohd Haffiz Ahmad reportedly said the initiative, which began in October, however requires consent from neighbouring dining establishments before approval is granted.

“Approval will only be given if the eateries’ immediate neighbours don’t object to them placing their tables and chairs at the parking bays,” he was quoted saying by The Star after a city council meeting.

He added that eateries will be charged RM30 per table.

They can use the parking bays from 6pm, after the parking fees period ends, until midnight.

For hawkers at open-air carparks, such as Dataran Niaga@Jalan Camar in Taman Perling, the charge is reduced to RM10 per table, according to Mohd Haffiz.



