GEORGE TOWN, Dec 14 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad today mooted the introduction of a Good Samaritan Law (GSL) in Malaysia, urging its enactment before the 15th parliamentary session concludes.

He emphasised that the current lack of such legislation leaves bystanders who offer assistance in emergencies vulnerable to legal consequences, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported.

“Everyone is a potential lifesaver,” he was quoted telling reporters after attending Malaysia’s First Community First Responder Conference here.

The minister pointed to Norway as an example, where 98 per cent of citizens are trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), with training starting in schools.

“The GSL must be put in place, at least during the 15th parliamentary session,” he was quoted as saying.

He promised to raise the issue in next week’s post-Cabinet meeting.

With a GSL, any passerby who offers aid such as CPR in an emergency, such as an accident, will be legally protected from lawsuits or criminal charges so long as their actions are in good faith and do not show gross negligence.

The law aims to create an environment where people feel encouraged to help without fear of legal consequences.

In Asia, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea are examples where citizens are legally protected when offering assistance in emergencies.

India and Thailand also have provisions that encourage public aid in urgent situations, offering limited legal protection for those who intervene to save lives.

Dzulkefly also highlighted the success of Penang, where 45 per cent of heart attack victims who experienced an event outside the hospital received CPR from bystanders.

He expressed a desire for similar CPR adoption rates in other regions such as Klang Valley, Sarawak, and Johor.

Penang is currently equipped with 1,000 automated external defibrillators (at 300 public locations, further enhancing emergency response capabilities.

The GSL is also aligned with efforts to train at least 20 per cent of Malaysians in CPR, a goal that Dzulkefly believes should be pursued collectively by various government ministries.



