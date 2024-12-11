KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The Transport Ministry is finalising the to clearly define “Mat Rempit’ and their menacing actions.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said the amendment will also provide clearer definitions of offences such as reckless or dangerous motorcycle riding or illegal street racing.

“This amendment aims to serve as a preventive measure for those involved in such activities,” he said during Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat here today.

Hasbi was responding to Pakatan Harapan’s Labis MP Pang Hok Liong, who asked for the most effective way to be taken against the “Mat Rempit”.

He assured Pang that the Road Transport Department and the police consistently collaborate to enforce the law on illegal activities.

Hasbi added that the government is considering tightening existing laws by introducing harsher penalties for offences related to dangerous stunts and illegal racing.

“The draft amendments have been submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“This step has been taken to ensure that the penalties imposed serve as a form of deterrence and prevention for offenders,” he said.