MIRI, Dec 11 — The Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) confiscated turkeys sold at several supermarkets here last week due to illegal importation.

DVSS director Datu Dr Adrian Susin Ambud confirmed that the turkeys, seized on Dec 4, were estimated to be worth RM37,000.

“Yes, these turkeys were confiscated due to illegal importation without a veterinary permit.

“DVSS takes action against illegal imports,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

Dr Adrian was responding to enquiries about the seizure following complaints of a shortage of turkeys in local supermarkets.

It is understood that several hotels have opted not to include turkey in their Christmas menus this year due to their unavailability from suppliers.

The tradition of eating turkey during Christmas is said to have originated in Britain from the time of King Henry VIII, who decided to swap out the traditional goose for a turkey on Christmas day.

King Edward VII then took to the delicacy and popularised having turkeys for Christmas after which it rapidly became a tradition amongst British people. — The Borneo Post





