KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The issue of “mat rempit” group, who often perform daring stunts on highways and which threaten the safety of other road users, is among the focus of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Papers, Pang Hok Liong (PH-Labis) will ask the Transport Minister the most effective way or action that could be taken against the “mat rempit” group during the question and answer session.

In the same session, RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) will pose a question to the Minister of National Unity whether the government plans to enact the Religious Harmony Act to overcome the problem of religious polemics in this country.

In addition, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (PN-Kubang Kerian) will ask the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation to state the readiness of the country’s public and private energy supply ecosystem to supply green energy for data centre operations in Malaysia.

Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (PN-Larut) will seek the Minister of Plantation and Commodities to state the short, medium and long-term strategic measures to deal with the drastic impact on the Malaysian oil palm industry following the 32 per cent import tax increase by India and the cut in the export levy rate by Indonesia.

After the session, the sitting will proceed with the second reading of the Online Safety Bill 2024; The Trustee (Amendment) Bill 2024; the Trustee (Incorporation) (Amendment) Bill 2024; the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities (Amendment) Bill 2024; the Water Services Industry (Amendment) Bill 2024; the Data Sharing Bill 2024; and the Sarawak Labour Ordinance (Amendment) Bill 2024.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting spans 35 days, running from Oct 14 to Dec 12. — Bernama