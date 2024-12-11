KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) today launched a post-flood aid mission through the MADANI Ihsan Squad to channel assistance, with an allocation of RM100,000, to affected areas in Rantau Panjang and Tumpat in Kelantan.

LPP director-general Amir Matamin said the assistance, in the form of daily necessities, would be channelled to various crucial locations, such as mosques, LPP members’ homes, Area Farmers’ Organisation (PPK) and temporary evacuation centres.

“This mission involves 89 volunteers comprising LPP members from Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Kelantan, Farmers’ Mechanisation and Automation Training Institute (ILMAP) and National Farmers’ Organisation (NAFAS).

“... with the cooperation of the Civil Defence Force (APM), this mission began today and is expected to end on Saturday (Dec 14). However, if needed, it may be extended,” he said after the send-off ceremony for the volunteers here today.

Also present were LPP deputy director-general (Operations) Nik Mohd Shaharil Nik Md Hashim, LPP deputy director-general (Development) Mohd Fauzi Badron and NAFAS general manager Muhammad Faris Ariffin

In addition, the LPP Association of Wives and Women Civil Servants of Malaysia (PUSPANITA) also contributed various daily necessities such as household cleaning supplies, personal hygiene kits, disposable diapers for children and ready-to-eat food to be distributed to flood victims.

Amir said the spirit of cooperation among all the parties involved in this aid mission, including ILMAP and NAFAS, reflected their solidarity in wanting to help the disaster victims. — Bernama