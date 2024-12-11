KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Only about 13 per cent of the estimated Native Customary Right (NCR) land in Sarawak has not been surveyed, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said an allocation of RM100 million was approved under the 12th Malaysia Plan (MP12) for the survey of NCR land in Sarawak and of that amount, RM66.6 million had been disbursed to the state government, while RM15 million will be channelled next year.

“However, the allocation of RM15 million provided in 2025 is subject to the existing ceiling under the 12MP, the performance during the implementation of the programme and the ability of the implementing agency to carry out survey work.

“If the Sarawak government believes that there is a basis and urgent need to speed up this survey process, an official application with strong justification can be extended to the Ministry of Economy to consider for additional allocation,” she said.

She was responding to a supplementary question from Senator Pele Peter Tinggom who wanted to know if there was an increase in allocation for survey work of NCR land next year during the question and answer session at the Senate today.

Zaliha said that since 2010, a total of RM282 million had been channelled to the Sarawak government under the development allocation for the implementation of NCR land surveying works.

“Cumulatively, until Nov 2024, a total of 1,179,893 hectares in perimeter and 114,169 hectares of individual lots have been surveyed,” she said. — Bernama