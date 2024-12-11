KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The Online Safety Bill 2024 was passed by the Dewan Rakyat today after a bloc vote called by Opposition MPs.

The Bill, aimed at regulating harmful online content, passed with a 22-majority, receiving 77 votes in favour, 55 against, and 90 absentees.

The vote followed a motion called by Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari from Perikatan Nasional, shortly after Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reforms), concluded her winding-up speech on the Bill.

During the debate, Opposition MPs called for the Bill to be referred to the Select Committee for further scrutiny, similar to the recent amendment to the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Among the criticisms raised, Opposition members expressed concerns that the Bill could be used by the government as a tool for censorship.

However, when presenting the Bill, Azalina said that its primary purpose was to curb criminal activities and harmful content on social media, and not to restrict freedom of expression.