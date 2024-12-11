Anwar says approved investments grew to RM254.7b for Jan-Sept 2024, expects over 159,000 new jobs

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Malaysia has successfully recorded total approved investments valued at RM254.7 billion from various economic sectors for the first nine months of this year, marking an increase of 10.7 per cent compared with RM230.2 billion for the same period in 2023.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this amount involves 4,753 projects, which are expected to generate 159,347 new job opportunities.

“This was informed during my chairing of the National Investment Council (MPN) Meeting No. 8/2024 regarding the investment performance,” he said in a post on X yesterday.

The Prime Minister said MPN has agreed and confirmed the Guidelines for the Development of Sustainable Data Centres, which include metrics for Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE).

He added that these guidelines would be applied as eligibility requirements for tax incentives under the Digital Ecosystem Acceleration Scheme (DESAC), an initiative to improve policies related to efforts to drive investment in the country’s data centres.

“The MADANI Government continues to improve existing policies and create new policies to enhance the nation’s competitiveness,” said Anwar. — Bernama





