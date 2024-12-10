KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Advocacy group Advokasi Perusahaan dan Industri (API) has called for immediate action to address lax enforcement and indifferent attitudes towards fire safety in Malaysia’s industrial zones.

The organisation highlighted the urgency of the matter, given Malaysia’s expanding role as a hub for manufacturing and data centres.

“It was alarming to learn that a multinational company like Flex is operating with lapsed fire certificates in two of its manufacturing facilities, located in Port of Tanjung Pelepas Free Industrial Zone and Senai Industrial Zone,” said API managing director Datuk Fazli Nordin in a statement issued by the group today.

“A due diligence assessment has also found concerns regarding the fire suppression system and suspected non-compliant modifications being made to one of the property that Flex operates in,” he added, citing a recent article in Malay Mail.

Recent reports revealed that a multinational company was found operating two facilities in Johor with expired fire certificates.

The Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (Bomba) had also warned that non-compliance with fire safety laws, particularly in fire suppression systems, was the leading cause of a fire at an industrial park in Gelang Patah that killed three migrant workers in October.

Datuk Fazli urged the authorities, including Bomba, the Local Government Department (JKT), and local councils, to enforce the law promptly.

“Lives are at stake. Moreover, any mishaps like major fires or industrial accidents can have a negative repercussion to Malaysia’s ability to attract investments in the manufacturing and data centre space,” he said.

He also called on the government to allocate more funding to agencies responsible for ensuring companies adhere to regulations.

“Given the expected expansion of industrial hubs and the introduction of special economic zones like the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, the Malaysian government should also look into providing more funding to the relevant authorities and agencies so that they are well-equipped to ensure companies operate in compliance with the rules and regulations,” he said.

Datuk Fazli emphasised the need for better oversight of inspections and permit issuance.

“We also need better oversight into the way checks are conducted and permits issued and this is where the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission comes into play,” he concluded.