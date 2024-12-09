PETALING JAYA, Dec 9 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has recorded the statements of 15 individuals, including eight Sabah state assemblymen and an informant, in connection with a video allegedly involving a corruption scandal among the assemblymen.

Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that all statements were recorded by last Saturday.

However, Azam said as of today, the informant has refused to provide any evidence, as the informant is still seeking immunity from prosecution in exchange for his testimony.

In addition, Azam said MACC had received a report alleging that the informant had conspired with a Sabah state government officer in relation to a mineral exploration issue.

“We are currently investigating both cases thoroughly, fairly, and professionally,” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the International Anti-Corruption Day event today.

Earlier, MACC confirmed that the informant, involved in a video showing several assemblymen discussing corruption, met with MACC officers on October 30. During the meeting, the informant’s lawyer presented a 17-second audio clip of individuals discussing a sum of money.

Azam urged the informant to make an official report to MACC to initiate protection under the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010. — Bernama