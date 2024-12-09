KUANTAN, Dec 9 — The Pahang government has refuted the allegation that the termination of the Rapid Kuantan bus service, expected next year after 12 years of operation in the state, is politically motivated.

State Public Works, Transportation, and Health Committee chairman Datuk Razali Kassim said that the termination of the bus service was due to the fact that Rapid Kuantan did not enter the open tender process for the Stage Bus Service Transformation 2.0 (SBST 2.0) 2025 to 2030 by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

“It has nothing to do with politics, it’s an open tender. It’s just that Rapid Kuantan did not enter the tender process, citing that they could not even cover the current costs,” he told reporters when asked to comment about the termination of the Rapid Kuantan bus service, which had been linked to political factors, here today.

Razali was met after witnessing the signing ceremony of the Cooperation Agreement between UCYP University and the International Islamic University Malaysia to implement a food security project at UCYP University’s main campus.

Prior to this, the media reported that the state government had held discussions with Rapid Kuantan and APAD on Oct 8 to seek clarification regarding the bus operations in Kuantan.

It is learnt that APAD has presented an open tender for SBST 2.0 for the period from 2025 to 2030, and Rapid Kuantan attended the briefing. However, they did not participate in the open tender process due to the short notice provided.

Elaborating, Razali said that the state government has been informed by APAD that a new company will replace Rapid Kuantan and is expected to begin operations in May next year.

“We expect in May 2025, but nothing is confirmed yet. It is still in the evaluation stage, a federal (level) matter,” he said.

He added that the new operator to be appointed will provide services covering 16 routes and will also offer a monthly pass (RM50) with unlimited travel, along with a concession card for persons with disabilities (OKU), students, and senior citizens, with a one-time registration fee of RM10. — Bernama