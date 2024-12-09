KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the investigation into the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) is ongoing.

He added that additional witnesses have been summoned to provide further details on the case.

“The probe is currently focused on the issue of allowances, which involves specific individuals and not the organisation as a whole.

“So far, six witnesses have been called,” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the International Anti-Corruption Day celebration here today.

When asked about a specific individual allegedly involved, Azam said the person in question is part of a high-ranking committee.

An online portal previously reported that an anonymous tip led to an investigation into claims that a senior BAM official received extra allowances without the necessary board approval, potentially violating anti-corruption laws.

Regarding the KLIA counter-setting issue, Azam said two charges have been filed against officials allegedly masterminding the scheme.

He said the decision to prosecute depends on the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP).

“If possible, they could be charged this December, otherwise, the charges may proceed at the beginning of next year. The final decision rests with the DPP on whether they will prosecute this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, regarding the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak bribery case, Azam said a senior state government officer has been granted an additional three-day remand.

However, the associated contractor’s company was denied an extension to its remand.

Azam said the investigation remains in its early stages, with updates to follow as it progresses.

“To date, 21 individuals have been summoned, and 25 bank accounts have been frozen as part of the investigation,” he said.

He added that RM40,000 in cash was seized from the government officer involved.

The MACC recently detained a company director titled ‘Datuk’ and a civil servant on corruption allegations linked to construction projects in Sarawak worth RM250 million.

MACC sources revealed that the suspects, aged between 40 and 50, were remanded for five days starting Thursday after an application to the Kuching Magistrate’s Court.