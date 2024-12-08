KOTA KINABALU, Dec 8 — A 74-year-old former Syariah Court lawyer has become the oldest woman to earn a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in History at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS).

The Star Online Saidatul Badru Mohd Said Keruak received her doctorate during the university’s 26th convocation ceremony on yesterday.

The mother of three and grandmother of three said age had never been a barrier to achieving her goals.

“It is our determination and hard work that matter because age is just a number,” she reportedly said after receiving her scroll.

Saidatul hopes her accomplishment will inspire others to continue their education, even if they have had to put their studies on hold due to life’s commitments.

“One should not focus too much on age, as the will and spirit to achieve is more important,” she said, acknowledging that pursuing tertiary education later in life is challenging.

Saidatul, who hails from Kota Belud, shared that she chose to study History at UMS to remain close to home, despite being offered a place at Universiti Islam Antarabangsa.

Her academic journey began at Universiti Malaya, where she completed her bachelor’s degree at 44 and her master’s degree at 55 — achievements she pursued after becoming a grandmother.

Earlier, Saidatul was among 359 graduates who received their scrolls from Sabah Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin during the convocation ceremony.