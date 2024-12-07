BATU PAHAT, Dec 7 — The Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail has expressed great pride in the establishment of the Johor Business School (JBS) in Universiti Tun Hussein Onn (UTHM).

Tunku Ismail, who is also the UTHM chancellor, said the that the purpose of the establishment of the educational centre is to develop high-quality human capital holistically, while simultaneously fostering sustainable relationships with the local community.

“I am confident JBS will be a catalyst in producing graduates who are not only skilled in the field of business management but also possessing global competitiveness to lead the economic development of this state.

“With this direction and unwavering commitment, JBS will become a beacon of excellence in the development of higher education in this state, in line with the current aspiration of “Maju Johor, Rakyat Sejahtera” (Progressive Johor, Progressive People).

“I urge the university to continue enhancing productivity efficiently and to be committed to ensure the planning and implementation of the university’s mission and vision,” Tunku Ismail said during the 24th UTHM Convocation Ceremony at the Dewan Sultan Ibrahim, UTHM here today.

Also present at the ceremony were Johor State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, who is also UTHM pro-chancellor, and UTHM chairman of the board of directors Datuk Seri Ibrahim Ahmad.

In the meantime, Tunku Ismail called on UTHM to continue being committed in driving the transformation of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) towards becoming a globally recognised technopreneur university for the development of a prosperous society based on the paradigm of Tawhid.

“The goal is to produce graduates who are competent, professional, and competitive in the field of high technology.

“Therefore, the community and industrial sector need to support higher education institutions (IPT) through various contributions and close cooperation involving IPTs, the industry and community to create a well-formed dynamic educational ecosystem.

“Synergy will ensure that the graduates produced are more competitive and ready to face the challenges of the working world,” he also said.

A total of 4,870 graduates in various disciplines including Doctor of Philosophy (123), Master’s degree (329), Bachelor’s degree (3,492), and Diploma (926) will receive their scrolls during UTHM’s 24th Convocation Ceremony.

This convocation ceremony will be held over six days, starting today (Dec 7) until Dec 12. — Bernama