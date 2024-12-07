GUA MUSANG, Dec 7 — The Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) has advised nearly 80,000 residents in the Gua Musang district to be on alert to face the new wave of the Northeast Monsoon (MTL).

Gua Musang PKOB chairman Nik Raisnan Daud said residents need to be always vigilant even though the previous wave of floods in the district is under control.

According to him, a sudden rise in water levels can occur at any time due to the unpredictable weather, and heavy rain frequently occurs in the upstream areas of Gua Musang

“Although this district is not affected by major floods like other districts, it does not mean that the residents can be complacent,” he told reporters in Kampung Meranto yesterday.

“Those living in low-lying areas or close to rivers must be prepared to face the new wave of the MTL and according to the forecast, continuous rain can cause flooding, especially in low-lying areas.”

In another development, he said the road diversion at Kilometre 35 of the Jalan Gua Musang-Jeli stretch is being carried out to assist 3,000 residents in the surrounding area who are cut off.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued a warning that continuous rain is expected in Kelantan from Sunday (Dec 8) to Dec 11. — Bernama