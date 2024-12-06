KUANTAN, Dec 6 — The Pahang government ensures impartiality in delivering aid and services to the people, including those in constituencies represented by the opposition.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said that serving the people should not take political affiliations into account, a principle upheld by the state government.

As an example, he highlighted data showing that the state government has spent over RM1.4 million in the Beserah state constituency, which is represented by the opposition.

“For Beserah alone, we have spent that amount. This demonstrates that the current state government does not discriminate. I can provide the breakdown of the expenditure later.

“You may share this with voters in Beserah, affirming that the current government does not discriminate in providing assistance to anyone,” he said when winding up debate on the Pahang Budget 2025 in the State Assembly here today.

Meanwhile, Wan Rosdy told reporters later that the state government had, in principle, agreed to increase allocations for all assemblymen, including those from the opposition, next year.

“The amount and mechanism have not been finalised; the method of disbursement will be discussed first, as government funds involve regulations that must be adhered to,” he explained.

On the Kemaman-Gebeng water distribution pipeline infrastructure, he confirmed that the project has been fully completed and is set to be launched on Dec 12.

Commenting on flood relief efforts, he announced that Pahang would dispatch aid to Kelantan next week to assist affected residents, including providing basic aid and undertaking clean-up activities. — Bernama