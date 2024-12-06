KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Whether driving an electric vehicle (EV) or a traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle, the universal advice is if you see a flood ahead of you, just turn back.

With experts noting that driving is among the most common causes of death in flooded areas, here are some recommendations on what can be done when caught in a flash flood.

However, as more and more Malaysians turn to EV, there are separate precautions to take to protect both electric and conventional cars.

Here are some basics that apply to both:

Experts advise that vehicle owners should never drive into flood water that is deeper than 10cm, and know that driving through 30cm of flowing water can move a vehicle off course.

Do not speed head-on into flood water. One of the aftermaths of doing so is that you might damage your vehicle bumper or worse your car could be swept away by strong flood current.

If you are approaching flood water, turn off the air-conditioning, as the air intake of the air-conditioning compressor is closer to the ground within the engine bay.

Now, what should you do if you own an EV?

1. Know the vehicle’s limits

Typically, EVs are made with sealed battery packs that are waterproof to a certain extent and have high-voltage systems that are well-insulated, so there is usually no danger of electrocution.

However, over exposure to water can cause damage to the battery and electronics. If you are unsure of what your vehicle can withstand, refer to the owner’s manual for the car’s wading depth or the maximum depth it can handle.

In some malfunction cases, if the battery is damaged and short-circuits internally, this can lead to a thermal runaway situation which causes the battery to overheat and likely catch fire.

2. Assess depth of water

Avoid driving through water deeper than halfway up the wheels, or deeper than your EV’s wading capacity.

3. Drive slowly and steadily

Control the car at a steady speed to avoid creating big waves. This will prevent water from splashing into sensitive areas.

4. Avoid stopping

Do not stop, as doing so increases the risk of water entering critical components or the cabin.

5. Do not restart

If your EV stalls in water, do not attempt to restart it, as it could cause severe damage to the vehicle’s electronics.

6. Dry vehicle brakes

Once out of the water, gently press brakes while driving to dry them out and ensure proper function.

Some additional tips for ICE cars:

1. Assess depth tolerance

Avoid water deeper than the centre of your wheels, as water too deep could stall your engine or cause hydroplaning or aquaplaning — a situation which occurs when the tires on your vehicle loses its grip on a road surface, preventing the vehicle from responding to control inputs.

2. Use low gear

If you are manoeuvring a manual vehicle, use first or second gear. In an automatic, shift to low or second gear, and maintain slow pace to avoid splashing into critical parts of the vehicle.

Keep moving steadily, as stopping increases risk of water entering the engine or exhaust.

If your car stalls, and you cannot move it, leave your vehicle and get to safety.

3. Escape plan

However, if your car is submerged in water, try to roll down the windows immediately — opening windows allows water to enter, but it could give you a way to escape before pressure builds up.

In the event that the windows do not open, pull out your headrest and break the window. Aim for corners. This applies similar to pressure that is preventing the vehicle door from opening.

Do not go for the windscreen, as it is reinforced and much harder to shatter.

Finally, if all else fails and water is rising rapidly, let the car fill partially — wait for water inside the car to equalise with water outside.

Once pressure inside and outside balances, this will make it easier to open the vehicle door.