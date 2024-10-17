KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Flash floods can strike with little warning.

Since driving in such conditions is risky and dangerous, knowing how to navigate safely can help protect you and your vehicle if the unexpected happens.

Here are essential tips from experts to help you navigate floodwaters and protect your vehicle:

1. Turn on your headlights

Whether it’s day or night, always turn on your headlights when driving in severe weather. If visibility is especially poor, make use of your fog lights.

2. Switch off the air-conditioning

If you suddenly encounter floodwaters, turn off the air-conditioning. The air intake for the compressor is lower in the engine bay, making it more vulnerable to water damage.

3. Drive on higher ground when possible

Whenever you can, drive on elevated areas to avoid deeper water. If this isn’t an option, maintain a steady speed of 10 to 20 km/h to prevent creating a disruptive bow wave.

4. Avoid creating a bow wave

Driving too fast in floodwater can create a bow wave, similar to the wave at the front of a ship, which could affect other vehicles and cause more water to enter your engine.

5. Avoid deep or moving water

Never drive through standing water that’s deeper than ankle height (over 10cm), and avoid moving floodwaters entirely. Strong currents could sweep your vehicle away.

6. Don’t restart a stalled vehicle

If your vehicle stalls in floodwater, do not attempt to restart it. Doing so could cause serious mechanical damage. Instead, leave the vehicle and head to safety.

7. Escape safely if necessary

If flood pressure prevents you from opening your door, remove the headrest and use it to break the window. This can provide an escape route in an emergency.

In flood conditions, staying calm and following these essential tips can be the difference between safety and disaster.

Always prioritise your well-being and never take unnecessary risks when driving through floodwaters.