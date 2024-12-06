JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 6 — Police are investigating the alleged abuse of a 10-year-old student by a school teacher here.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief ACP Raub Selamat said they received a report on the case yesterday.

“We received the report on Dec 5, and the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, a post by Facebook user Herman Sudil claimed that a 10-year-old student was slapped, punched, pulled by the hair and dragged to the school office by a teacher.

The social media account owner claimed that the student had no parents and lived in a community welfare home.

The social media post has drawn public anger, with many demanding that action be taken against the teacher. — Bernama

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).



