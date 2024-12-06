KUALA LUMPUR, Dec — The Home Ministry is actively addressing overcrowding in Malaysia’s 25 immigration detention centres, ensuring that detainee numbers do not exceed the facilities’ capacities.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said proactive measures to maintain optimal conditions are constantly being employed.

“As of September 30, 2024, there are 25 immigration depots nationwide, including temporary depots, with a total capacity of 20,750 detainees,” he said in a written parliamentary reply dated yesterday, in response to Langkawi MP Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah.

The Opposition lawmaker from Bersatu wanted to know what measures were being taken to ensure the depots were not overcrowded and if rights groups like the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) were able to conduct independent visits inside.

Saifuddin Nasution gave an assurance that there is no overcrowding at the immigration depots, as the number of detainees does not exceed their capacity.

“The Immigration Department (JIM) has recorded 17,126 detainees, or 82.5 per cent of the total capacity, with 12,231 male detainees, 3,003 female detainees, and 2,092 children,” he said.

He also confirmed that the government allows the UNHCR to visit detention centres on a case-by-case basis.

“UNHCR is granted access to immigration depots to facilitate the release of detainees who hold UNHCR cards,” he added.

Furthermore, the minister noted that other NGOs are also allowed to visit immigration depots after formal requests are made.

Among those granted permission previously are Médecins Sans Frontières, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Malaysian Red Crescent Society, the International Organisation for Migration, SUKA Society, Chow Kit Foundation, Hasanah Foundation, and Geutanyoe Malaysia.

He added that 264 NGO visits had been recorded from January to September 2024.

The Immigration Department has confirmed that 10 undocumented migrants who escaped from the Bidor Temporary Immigration Centre on Thursday night have been recaptured as of this morning. — File picture by Farhan Najib

Malaysia’s detention centres have come under domestic international scrutiny in the past after detainees complained of arbitrary detention, crowded cells, abuses and torture, including beatings with rubber and metal pipes, as well as a lack of basic necessities like food and water.

The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission reported in October that a total of 131 immigrants detained at the Bidor Temporary Immigration Depot in Perak escaped on February 1 this year after violent treatment from Immigration officers there.

The Human Rights Watch released a 60-page report in March documenting a list of alleged abuses as recounted by past detainees.



