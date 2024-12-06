KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has refused the representation submitted by the parents of the late autistic child Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin to review and withdraw the neglect charges against them.

This decision was conveyed by Deputy Public Prosecutor Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin before Sessions Court Judge Syahliza Warnoh this morning, Malay daily Berita Harian reported today.

Following this, Raja Zaizul requested the court to set another date to address the defence’s application for additional documents, including the forensic analysis CD before the trial begins.

Lawyer Haresh Mahadevan, newly appointed to represent both accused Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira Abdul Manaf – as previously named by national news agency Bernama – told the court that in addition to the forensic analysis CD of the accused’s mobile phone, the forensic report on the victim’s body had also yet to be provided to them.

Haresh also requested a postponement of the trial’s first date, scheduled for January 20, due to another court commitment in Negeri Sembilan.

This was acknowledged by the prosecution, and no objections were raised.

The court set January 10, 2025 for the submission of documents and scheduled the trial to begin from February 3 to 7, with additional dates from March 10 to 14 next year.

The accused couple are also represented by lawyer Ramzani Idris.

Their representation was submitted to the AGC on November 19 by their former lawyer, Fahmi Abd Moin.

On June 13, the couple pleaded not guilty to a charge of jointly neglecting six-year-old Zayn Rayyan, in a way that could have caused physical harm.

The alleged offence took place around Jalan PJU Damansara Damai, from 12 noon on December 5, 2023, to 9.55pm the following day.

The charge was made under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a punishment under Section 31(1) of the same Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

This section stipulates a fine of up to RM50,000, imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both, if convicted.

In addition to the penalty stated in subsection (1), the court may also order the convicted person to complete a good behavior bond with a surety for any period deemed appropriate by the court, and to perform community service.



