GEORGE TOWN, Dec 5 — Former Penang Hindu Endowment Board (PHEB) executive director and chief executive officer Ramachandran Muthiah is under a six-day remand for alleged corruption investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Magistrate Siti Nurul Suhaila Baharing granted the remand order by MACC here this morning.

Ramachandran was taken to the MACC headquarters at about 8am yesterday to assist with investigations, his lawyer, Roshunraj Rajendran, told reporters.

“He was placed under arrest an hour after he was brought to the MACC office.

He added that Ramachandran is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act, which is for abuse of power by a person who is a member of a public or government body in making a decision or taking action for the benefit of himself, his relatives or associates.

While there were no other details pertaining to the investigation, Roshunraj believed it is linked to the alleged misuse of funds for the Thaipusam golden chariot project earlier this year.

Roshunraj said he will be filing a revision at the High Court with a certificate of urgency as his client has health issues and could not be detained for long periods of time.

“We will file for a revision at the High Court as this remand period is unnecessary and excessive, especially considering my client’s health conditions,” he said.