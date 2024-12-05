KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad today revealed in Parliament that 34.4 per cent of civil servants in Putrajaya are overweight, while 26.8 per cent are obese, following health screenings of 5,712 or 19 per cent of the federal civil workforce under the “Putrajaya Sihat Sejahtera” programme.

He suggested that bodyweight management intervention is required.

“For the year 2024 (as of September 24), a total of 29,980 civil servants serving in Putrajaya from 11 ministries participated in the Putrajaya Sihat Sejahtera roadshow programme,” he said.

He added that a total of 5,712 (19.1 per cent ) civil servants were screened under the “Komuniti Sihat Pembina Negara” initiative, which found 1,964 (34.4 per cent ) were overweight and 1,532 (26.8 per cent ) were obese.

Dzulkefly also reported that the same programme detected that 20.2 per cent of civil servants had high blood pressure, 12.8 per cent had high blood sugar, and 35.6 per cent had rising blood cholesterol levels.

He further noted that 3,967 civil servants underwent mental health screenings through the “My Sejahtera” application, with 4.1 per cent found to be at risk for depression and 1.9 per cent at risk for anxiety.

These officers were referred for further evaluation and intervention.

Putrajaya has implemented several initiatives to promote healthy lifestyles, including the “Trim and Fit” programme, which focuses on addressing obesity through dietary consultations among public officials and private employees.