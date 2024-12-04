KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The preparations for the 2027 South East Asian (SEA) Games and upgrading of the Malaysia-Indonesia border in Sarawak are the topics set to be brought up at the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament’s official website, Roy Angau Gingkoi (GPS-Lubok Antu) will ask the Youth and Sports Minister during the oral question session to state the Ministry’s plan to upgrade stadiums and sports facilities and develop athlete villages throughout Sarawak, aims to ensure the smooth hosting of the 2027 SEA Games in the state.

Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem (GPS-Serian) will then ask the Economic Affairs Minister about e the extent of the utilisation of the RM1 billion allocation announced by the Prime Minister for upgrading the Malaysia-Indonesia border areas in Sarawak, while Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang) will ask the Health Minister to provide details on statistics on mental health issues involving school students and higher education institution students, and evidence-based policy approaches adopted by the ministry to address this issue.

Finally Nordin Ahmad Ismail (PN-Lumut) will ask the Communications Minister whether the ministry has any initiatives or programmes to encourage and reward social media influencers who produce positive and beneficial content, given that influencing has become an increasingly popular career among Malaysians, especially youth.

After the session, the sitting will proceed with the tabling of several bills for the second reading, including the Finance Bill 2024, Measures for the Collection, Administration and Enforcement of Tax Bill 2024 and the Labuan Business Activity Tax (Amendment) (No.2) Bill 2024.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting will span 35 days from Oct 14 to Dec 12. — Bernama