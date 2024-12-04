KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Tan Sri Halim Saad asserted that he has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in its investigation into the alleged embezzlement of RM2.3 billion related to the purchase of shares by a conglomerate 26 years ago.

The co-founder and former chairman of Renong Berhad – the conglomerate that once controlled much infrastructure, construction, and property development projects in the country – said he received an official clearance letter from MACC on December 4 last year, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported.

“This letter confirms that there was no evidence of any wrongdoing on my part in relation to the investigation,” he was quoted as saying in the news report this morning.

Halim added that he remains involved as a witness in the ongoing MACC investigation.

“I remain committed to fully cooperating with the authorities as they continue their work.”

Halim’s statement comes after inquiries were made about MACC’s investigation, which began in May 2023, into political figures from the 1990s, including speculation linking him to the 1997 acquisition of Renong shares by United Engineers (M) Bhd for RM2.3 billion.

At the time of the investigation, Halim had dismissed media claims that he had been questioned by MACC amid rumours that the commission was investigating a former senior minister and a businessman with a “Tan Sri” title in connection with the alleged embezzlement of state funds.

UEM is now majority held by government-linked Khazanah Nasional Berhad.




