JOHOR BARU, Dec 3 — Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today warned the National Defence University of Malaysia (UPNM) to stop associating his name with the institution if it fails to eradicate its culture of bullying and abuse.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong expressed sadness over past cases of abuse at UPNM that caused injuries and deaths, saying commanders and officers should take responsibility.

“UPNM commanders and officers must be held accountable and resign for failing in their duties. Parents send their children here to become military officers, not to be abused,” he said during his address at his proclamation as UPNM Chancellor and the 14th convocation ceremony at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre today.

Excerpts of his speech were shared on the King’s official Facebook page and reposted by the Royal Press Office (RPO).

Sultan Ibrahim criticised the university for failing to take serious action despite previous abuse cases being brought to court.

“UPNM’s philosophy is to be a leading university in defence, military and security studies. Military discipline and culture are core to this institution,” he said.

“To produce military officers, rigorous physical and mental training is necessary, but this must never involve abuse leading to injuries or deaths,” he added.

The King, who underwent military training in his youth, described the bullying culture at UPNM as inhumane.

He urged the Defence Ministry to prioritise action on a recent bullying case where a cadet trainee suffered fractured ribs and a spinal injury after being stomped on by a senior student.

The October 21 incident, involving a 19-year-old cadet and a third-year student, is being investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

This is the third reported case of bullying-related assaults at UPNM in seven years. Another case involved a senior allegedly pressing a hot iron onto a junior’s chest.

The most tragic case was the 2017 death of cadet officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain, who was tortured and burned with a hot iron. Six UPNM trainees were later convicted of his murder.

Sultan Ibrahim urged immediate action to restore UPNM’s reputation and called for an end to its toxic culture.





