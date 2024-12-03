KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa today assured that the landowners of properties in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur entered negotiations of the joint venture offer with the developer without coercion or pressure.

The minister stressed that the owners who agreed to the joint venture offer would obtain the future value of the property.

“The joint venture offer between the landowner and the developer is based on mutually agreed negotiations without coercion or pressure, it includes the returns of the joint venture, namely replacement units, moving in and out costs, joint venture agreement incentives, ex-gratia for renovation of existing homes and temporary rental payments.

“While the determination of land acquisition compensation offers was based on the laws in the Land Acquisition Act 1960 and other regulations relating to current market value,” the minister said in response to a question by Azli Yusof (PH-Shah Alam).

She said that land acquisition was completed in August last year for 110 units which comprised of 37 terrace lots, 72 flat units, and 1 lot with a Tenaga Nasional Berhad electrical substation.

The land acquisition compensation has been paid by Kuala Lumpur’s Department of the Director-General of Land and Mines (JKPTG WPKL) to stakeholders in phases from February 2022 to January 2023.

JKPTG WPKL also received 75 applications of objections to be referred to court, with 13 applications from flat units and 62 from terrace lots.

“For flat units, the court ordered 11 applications from flat unit owners to be granted an additional compensation payment of between RM18,000 and RM24,000 per unit based on the consent judgment (out-of-court settlement).

“This amount is an additional payment to the total compensation offer provided by the JKPTG WPKL to the owners, which ranged from RM244,000 to RM356,000.

“The applicants agreed to the offer increment of approximately 10 per cent of the property valuation by the Valuation and Property Services Department. The total additional compensation payment of RM200,000 was already given to the applicants involved,” Dr Zaliha said.

Two more flat units were still being reviewed by the Attorney-General’s Chambers, along with 61 terrace lots.

One application for a terrace lot was heard in May this year and the court ordered an additional RM69,000 in compensation, which is roughly 8 per cent of the award given by JKPTG WPKL amounting to RM874,000.