KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) Deputy Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan today said that the National Visual Arts Development Board, in collaboration with Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), is currently studying the development of a Royalty Resale Right Model for visual artists.

The initiative aims to ensure that Malaysian visual artists can generate a sustainable income and receive ongoing benefits from their artwork.

“Under this initiative, artists will be given the right to receive a percentage of the sales price or royalty every time their artwork is resold,” the deputy minister said in parliament.

Khairul was responding to a question from Rushdan Rusmi (PN-Padang Besar) regarding the government's initiatives to ensure the survival of visual art.

The deputy minister also highlighted that Putrajaya supports artists through the Arts Aid Fund, which provides financial assistance for exhibitions, workshops, talks, community events, and other initiatives that promote the sustainability of visual arts.

Incentives under the Arts Aid Fund are provided based on the purpose of the programme, its impact on the target group, and its contribution to the economy.

He emphasised that these efforts aim to recognise and appreciate local artists for their contributions to Malaysian visual art.