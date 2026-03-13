SEREMBAN, March 13 — In a new era for the Malaysian dairy industry, Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (F&NHB) has officially flagged off its inaugural bulk fresh milk export from F&N AgriValley in Gemas to Singapore.

This milestone represents a historic achievement for both F&N AgriValley and Malaysia, marking the country’s first-ever export of locally produced bulk fresh milk. It also signals Malaysia’s rising capability in large-scale, modern dairy farming while reinforcing national ambitions to strengthen food security through increased domestic production.

The launch was officiated by Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security secretary general Datuk Seri Isham Ishak. He was joined by director general of the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Datuk Dr Mohd Noor Hisham Mohd Haron, director general of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (MAQIS) Mohamad Shaffie Hassan, director of DVS Negeri Sembilan Dr Nurul Ain Ahmad and F&N AgriValley director Datuk Raffiq Md Ariff.

Since the project’s inception, the ministry and its agencies have played pivotal roles in ensuring the success of this project.

DVS provides advisory support, technical expertise and facilitates regulatory processes to ensure smooth export readiness.

MAQIS ensures best practices for cattle management, including preparation of quarantine barns, certification and the issuance of export permits.

At the state level, DVS and MAQIS Negeri Sembilan were instrumental in ensuring the safe arrival and transfer of cattle to F&N AgriValley, as well as supporting day-to-day dairy operations and vaccination programmes to protect cattle health and welfare.

“This milestone marks a significant step forward for Malaysia’s dairy industry and reflects the country’s growing capability to meet international standards in modern agriculture. Through strong collaboration between the public and private sectors in advancing our national food security agenda, Malaysia is well positioned to emerge as a key regional player in high-quality dairy production,” said Isham.

In the first shipment, two specialised export trucks carrying a total of 40,000 litres of bulk 100 per cent fresh milk departed F&N AgriValley in Gemas for F&N Foods Pte Ltd (F&NF).

“With fresh milk transported from Gemas to Singapore within hours, it can arrive at F&NF to be processed and packed within 24 hours of milking. This streamlined process further enhances freshness while ensuring the quality and nutrition that consumers in Singapore already enjoy,” said F&NF managing director Siew Peng Yim.

“Through our integrated farming approach and sustainable agriculture practices that produce high-quality feed for our cattle, we are able to deliver freshness and quality that are second to none. We remain committed to supporting Malaysia’s journey towards food self-sufficiency and becoming a net exporter of fresh milk,” said Raffiq.

“This isn’t our first venture into milk exports. We have already begun exporting Bear Brand Sterilised Milk to Cambodia, made from fresh milk sourced in Gemas and processed at our Pulau Indah plant. This is just the beginning of our journey,” added Raffiq.

F&N AgriValley houses its cattle in freestall barns equipped with intelligent environmental control systems designed to optimise animal comfort and welfare.

The farm utilises rotary milk parlours, an end-to-end closed system that ensures the milk remains untouched to the container filling station. The milk then undergoes multiple quality control checks, from raw materials to bulk export, to ensure it is fully compliant with the Singapore Food Agency regulatory standards. — Bernama