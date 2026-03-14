MUAR, March 14 — The Johor government will ensure that the eGate system at border entry points operates optimally throughout this year’s Aidilfitri festive season.

State Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said facilities at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complexes at Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) will be maintained in good condition to avoid disruptions.

He said the eGate system at both CIQ complexes has shown increasing efficiency and is expected to handle the anticipated rise in travellers during the festive period.

“For this Hari Raya, we will also ensure optimal border control to manage congestion. Besides the use of eGate facilities, almost all counters will be opened, and this forms part of the agenda and focus of our Op Raya at both CIQ complexes.

“This operation will run from March 14 to 28 with the involvement of personnel from the Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS), the Immigration Department and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department to ensure border traffic remains smooth and under control,” he told reporters after opening the Johor Kasih Sale Programme at the Bukit Pasir Community Hall today.

Mohamad Fazli, who is the Bukit Pasir Assemblyman, said that apart from focusing on border areas through Op Raya, the state government will also monitor traffic congestion hotspots across the state with the involvement of the Royal Malaysia Police and the Road Transport Department.

“Several meetings have been held regarding the possibility of congestion during Hari Raya, whether at the border or across the state, while border control operations will continue as usual,” he said.

Meanwhile, regarding the Johor Kasih Sale Programme, Mohamad Fazli said the state government, together with the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA), is targeting about 5,000 visitors for the programme, which began as early as 7.30 am.

He encouraged the public to take advantage of the programme, which offers essential goods at lower prices than usual, particularly during festive seasons.

“I understand from FAMA that when the Johor Kasih Sale was first introduced in 2023, the allocation for the benefit of the people of Johor was RM800,000. This year, for the first six months alone, the state government has allocated RM15.4 million,” he said.

Also present at the programme was Johor FAMA director Faidz Afizi Mohamed. — Bernama