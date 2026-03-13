KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for immediate solutions to address flood problems and water supply issues in Sarawak to ensure the welfare of the people in the state is safeguarded.

He said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry (Petra) have been told to adopt a comprehensive approach in addressing both issues, noting that almost all related projects have already been allocated funding.

The matter was conveyed during Anwar’s meeting with Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and the Sarawak leadership in Kuching today.

“In the meeting, we reviewed various matters concerning the interests of the people of Sarawak, including the development agenda, strengthening the state’s economy and efforts to enhance cooperation between the Federal and state governments.

“I was also briefed on the need to resolve the flood and water supply issues in Sarawak,” he said in a Facebook post.

Anwar said the meeting was part of a series of dialogues held with state governments nationwide, based on the principle that sustainable development must begin by listening to the needs and aspirations of the people in each state.

“As such, it serves as clear evidence that such open dialogues are important as a platform to refine and address the needs of communities in the states, rather than merely fulfilling bureaucratic requirements,” he said.

Apart from domestic issues, Anwar also shared updates on the conflict in West Asia, including discussions with leaders of several Gulf countries as well as Iran and Turkiye, who had contacted Malaysia to exchange views on the current situation.

He said the willingness of these countries to hear Malaysia’s views was an honour, given the country’s relatively small standing in the international arena.

“I conveyed several views on behalf of Malaysia while emphasising the importance of easing tensions for the sake of global peace,” he said. — Bernama