KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The High Court has instructed preacher Firdaus Wong to remove a video allegedly promoting secret underage religious conversions pending the outcome of a suit filed by eight non-Muslim parents.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Justice Amarjeet Singh said the video breached Article 12(4) of the Federal Constitution, which stipulates that the religion of a person under 18 is determined by their parent or guardian.

The court also ordered Firdaus to pay RM5,000 in costs to the plaintiffs and fixed March 29 for a hearing on the originating summons.

Firdaus’s lawyers informed the court that the TikTok video, which surfaced in June and led to multiple police reports, had already been taken down prior to the hearing.

The plaintiffs, represented by lawyers M Visvanathan, V Pushan, and V Sanjay, are seeking a permanent injunction to prevent Firdaus from making similar statements in the future.

In his defence, Firdaus denied the allegations, but police investigations are ongoing under Section 505(c) of the Penal Code for statements allegedly causing public mischief.