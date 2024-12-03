SHAH ALAM, Dec 3 — Police have arrested a man on suspicion of driving dangerously and tailgating an ambulance in a manner that endangered both the ambulance and other road users on the Federal Highway here last Sunday.

According to Bernama, Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the 28-year-old man was arrested around 11pm on the same day after being brought to the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters (IPD) by the vehicle’s original owner to assist with the investigation.

He said initial investigations revealed that the incident, which also went viral on social media, occurred around 4.40pm when the ambulance, travelling on the Federal Highway towards Klang, was followed dangerously by a car and a motorcycle.

“Based on initial investigations, the car was loaned to the suspect by the vehicle owner, and we visited the car owner’s house before he came to the Shah Alam IPD with the 28-year-old man,” he said in a statement to Bernama today.

Mohd Iqbal also confirmed that checks revealed the suspect was not a family member of the patient being transported in the ambulance.

He added that police are also tracking down a motorcyclist involved in the same incident, and the case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In light of the incident, Mohd Iqbal advised road users to give way to emergency vehicles and avoid tailgating them to prevent risk to themselves and other road users.

Previously, a video circulated on social media showing a white Honda Civic and a Yamaha MT-15 motorcycle tailgating an ambulance while activating their emergency lights on the Federal Highway last Sunday.