BATU GAJAH, Dec 2 — The Ministry of Transport (MOT) is studying a proposal from the Perak government to build a cargo warehousing complex at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport (LTSAS) in Ipoh.

Its minister, Anthony Loke Siew Fook, said the ministry was studying the matter with Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

“LTSAS, although it does not have the status of an international airport, there are flights from abroad. It is not only a passenger terminal, but cargo is also a very important component of the airport,” he told a press conference after a fundraising dinner here last night.

Also present was Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, who is also Perak DAP chairman.

Meanwhile, Loke said MAHB has been carrying out upgrading work at LTSAS since the beginning of this year involving the foyer and counters and they are expected to be completed soon.

“This upgrading work is more about ‘optimising’ the existing room, re-arranging the departure and arrival counters by adding a counter for ‘check in’ to make passengers more comfortable,” he said.

He said the improvements are to enable industry players to operate effectively in a competitive environment while ensuring consumers receive integrated and efficient logistics services. — Bernama