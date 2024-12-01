KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said he accepted Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s decree that the name of Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) be retained.

According to Berita Harian, the minister commonly called Mat Sabu said he respected the Sultan of Selangor’s decree, which was in response to the minister saying the university would be renamed.

“I acknowledge that the decision made by His Highness, the Sultan of Selangor and Chancellor of UPM, is final.

“I do not wish to extend this issue any further. I accept it, and it is a good decision,” he was quoted as saying.

Yesterday, Sultan Sharafuddin decreed that the university’s name be kept, saying he was the one who gave it the “Putra” brand to honour Malaysia’s first prime minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj.

Earlier this week, Mat Sabu had said he planned to bring the proposal to the Cabinet, following national priorities centred on food security and advancing the agricultural sector.