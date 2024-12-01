SHAH ALAM, Dec 1 — Newly appointed Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia treasurer Datuk Seri Rina Harun today said the party's financial situation remained critical.

She said Bersatu's bank account has been frozen since February last year by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), which made it difficult to carry out activities, particularly at the grassroots level.

“I will find ways to resolve this problem,” said Rina in her closing remarks at the seventh Bersatu annual general meeting here.

“I also want to mobilise the treasurers at the state and division levels to generate income and economic activity, at least to allow the divisions to function independently,” she added.

On Feb 1 last year, the MACC confirmed that Bersatu's accounts were frozen as part of investigations into the party's source of funds.

The probe was conducted under the MACC Act and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act.

Vice-president Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee later said that the party needed about RM400,000 to organise this year's assembly at the Ideal Convention Centre here, and received contributions of about RM330,710.30 from its members.