JITRA, Dec 1 — A newlywed couple, eagerly anticipating their wedding feast, was left with no choice but to donate the food to the public after the homestay they had rented for their reception in Titi Besi, Kepala Batas was flooded.

As reported by Bernama, Mohamed Khairie Mohamed Kamal, 28, and Nur Izzatul Asma Mustafa, 22, had initially planned to host a reception with catering for 1,200 guests. However, due to the floods, they had to scale back their guest list and move the event to the bride’s grandfather’s house in Kampung Hutan Kandis, Alor Setar.

Nur Izzatul Asma explained that the food, which had been prepared for the wedding feast, was packed and distributed to friends, family, local tahfiz centres, and the public.

“It’s heartbreaking that we had to go through the wedding and reception in the midst of a flood, but I accept this fate,” she said while handing out food and souvenirs to people in Kepala Batas.

She expressed gratitude to those who made it to the wedding despite the challenging circumstances, with some guests using boats and four-wheel drives to reach the venue.

The couple took their wedding photos navigating flooded areas by boat and four-wheel drive. — Bernama pic

The couple had been planning the wedding since May and spent around RM20,000 on various expenses, including wedding attire.

Despite their disappointment, they chose to focus on the positive and saw the day as a historic moment.

“We even took photos in our wedding outfits, navigating the flooded areas by boat and four-wheel drive,” Nur Izzatul Asma told Bernama.

Mohamed Khairie, a salesman, also reflected on the unexpected turn of events, noting that only three of his family members from Simpang Kuala, Alor Setar, were able to attend due to road closures from the flooding.

“It’s something I usually see on the news, but I never imagined it would happen to us. Still, we’ve accepted it, as there’s nothing we can do,” he said.