KOTA KINABALU, Dec 1 — United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president Datuk Ewon Benedick has been chosen as Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman for the 2024-2026 term at today’s Sabah PH meeting here, replacing Datuk Seri Christina Liew, who has held the post since 2017.

Ewon said that the post was a huge responsibility for him as he wanted Sabah PH to ensure that the MADANI Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim remained stable to develop Sabah and the country.

“Sabah PH has the autonomy in determining governance and political partnerships. The decision of the Sabah PH meeting today has met all the demands on the PH constitution and went on smoothly.

“I would like to convey my appreciation to Christina for her great contributions as Sabah PH chairman. We will announce the decision officially to the PH leadership intermittently,” he said at a media conference after the meeting today, which was attended by Sabah PKR state leadership council chairman Datuk Mustapha Sakmud, Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe and Sabah Amanah chairman Lahirul Latigu.

Ewon said that although he was from Upko, a Sabah party, there was nothing about Sabah PH needing to be led by a local party as the coalition had many bigger visions and goals, which is to give a better future for Sabahans.

“Sabah PH, whether led by PKR, DAP, Amanah or Upko, has the same duties, which is to ensure a better future for Sabah in the Federation of Malaysia. So the question of who the chairman is, is secondary to us,” he said.

On preparations for the upcoming Sabah election, he said that the first measure he will take as Sabah PH chairman is to recall the coalition’s machinery to discuss about the polls.

Meanwhile, Liew, told reporters that she bore no hard feelings and wished Sabah PH leaders all the best.

“What is most important is that we are united as one in Sabah PH, especially when facing the next state election. I will focus on Api-Api (state constituency) to ensure that we can win and defend the seat,” she added. — Bernama