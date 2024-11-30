KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Manchester United has captured the attention of Malaysian football fans with a heartfelt message for those affected by the devastating floods.

Posted on their official Facebook page yesterday, the message was particularly meaningful as it was written in Bahasa Melayu.

“Kepada rakyat Malaysia, jaga diri pada musim hujan ini. Kami sentiasa di belakang anda rakyat Malaysia! Kepada mangsa banjir yang terjejas, semoga dapat mengatasi cabaran ini dengan baik dan selamat,” said the English Premier League giants.

[“To the people of Malaysia, take care during this rainy season. We have always got your back, Malaysians! To the flood victims, we hope you stay strong and overcome this challenge safely.”]

At the time of writing, the post has garnered almost 7,000 likes, 1,500 shares, and 300 comments, with many noting that United’s message is a reminder that football is not just about the game — it’s about community, support, and strength.

“This is us, Manchester United. A unity that crosses boundaries, not just on the football pitch,” wrote user Abdullah Afiq.

Even Liverpool fan Mohd Shareez weighed in, saying: “Although we’re not MU fans, still respect. Thanks MU from SABAH ANFIELD.”

As of 8pm yesterday, over 102,000 people from nine states have been affected by the floods.

The Social Welfare Department’s Disaster Info Portal (JKM) reported that 102,253 people from 31,231 families are currently sheltered in 643 evacuation centres.