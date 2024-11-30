KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The prevalence of corruption, mismanagement, abuse of power, and breaches of trust are akin to cancerous cells eroding the nation’s anatomy, placing immense burdens on its people, said the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah.

He said to address this disorder, the administrative systems, governance, and management practices must be anchored in values, principles, and trustworthiness, transcending ethnic, religious, social, and economic status.

“At present, the nation is greatly embarrassed, and the people are very concerned on the prevalence of corruption, mismanagement, abuse of power, and breaches of trust that have been reported,” he said at the First Session of the 64th Universiti Malaya (UM) Convocation Ceremony, here today.

Sultan Nazrin, who is also the Chancellor of UM, said the university’s responsibility is not complete if it simply produces a large number of graduates, but rather that the university is also responsible for shaping the character and building the human soul of its graduates as a whole.

His Highness said that a more important aspect is the university’s success in cultivating and instilling noble values in each graduate so that they have inner strength and understand the aspects of ethics, morality, accountability and integrity entrusted.

The 64th Universiti Malaya Convocation Ceremony, involving 16 sessions, will take place from today until December 8.

A total of 9,253 graduates who have met the academic criteria are eligible to be awarded degrees and diplomas; 598 graduates will receive Doctor of Philosophy, 3,079 graduates will receive Master’s degrees and Postgraduate Diplomas, 4,241 graduates will receive Bachelor’s degrees, and 1,335 graduates will receive Executive Diplomas and Diplomas.

Universiti Malaya has successfully advanced to the top 60 universities in the world in the QS World University Rankings 2024, in addition to occupying 12th place in Asia, and continues to excel as the best university in Malaysia. — Bernama