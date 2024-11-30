KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Seven individuals have been remanded until December 6 in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 49-year-old restaurant cashier at a shopping centre in Cheras.

Cheras district police chief Assistant Commissioner Aidil Bolhassan confirmed to The Star Online that the suspects, comprising five men and two women, were all colleagues of the victim.

They were arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the attack, he added.

The incident occurred between 3pm and 4pm yesterday.

The victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was reported to have died while being transported to the hospital.

“The police received information about the incident, where a woman was stabbed with a knife. She died en route to the hospital,” ACP Aidil said.

Although there were four to five stab wounds on the victim’s body, the weapon used has not yet been recovered.

Authorities are still tracing witnesses and working to determine the motive behind the murder.

The victim's body has been sent to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz for a post-mortem examination.