KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) today issued a continuous rain warning until tomorrow involving Kelantan, Terengganu and Perak.

METMalaysia in a statement today announced that continuous heavy rain at a bad level is expected to occur in Kelantan, especially in Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai.

Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu and Marang in Terengganu are also forecast to experience continuous heavy rain during the same period.

Continuous rain of alert level is expected to occur in Perak (Hulu Perak), Kelantan (Gua Musang) and Terengganu (Dungun and Kemaman). — Bernama