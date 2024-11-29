GEORGE TOWN, Nov 29 –– Water supply has normalised along beachfront areas of Penang Island as at 10.45am today after water works at the Batu Ferringhi Water Treatment Plant completed ahead of schedule.

Penang Water Supply Corporation chief executive officer Datuk K. Pathmanathan said water supply is back to normal for 37,000 water consumers.

“The Batu Ferringhi Water Treatment Plant (WTP) has been fully re-commissioned,” he said in a statement today.

He said the WTP will produce a maximum of 120 million litres per day (MLD) of treated water to supply to Bagan Jermal, Batu Ferringhi, Mount Erskine, Tanjung Bungah, Tanjung Pinang, Tanjong Tokong and Teluk Bahang.

The WTP was temporarily shut down from 10pm last night to facilitate the replacement of a faulty 900mm valve as well as high voltage electrical servicing and preventive maintenance work.

“All overnight works on-site have been successfully completed, as planned and ahead of schedule,” Pathmanathan said.

He said consumers who are still experiencing water supply issues in the area are advised to contact the PBAPP 24-Hour call Centre at 04-2558255.

“Our personnel are on stand-by to respond to all reports promptly,” he said.