KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 –– The federal Centralised Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) has been activated to coordinate rescue operations and manage flood victims, as severe flooding affects eight states across Malaysia.

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) confirmed that the centre will oversee efforts to ensure the effective mobilisation of assets, logistics, and rescue teams in the flood-affected regions, according to a report published in The Star today.

“Coordination includes the necessary assets and logistics alongside mobilising rescue teams across the affected states,” Nadma said in a statement on Friday.

Additionally, the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (Smart) has been deployed to assist with search and rescue operations, particularly in Kelantan, where flood victims continue to rise.

In response to increasing needs, Nadma reported that Kelantan’s PKOB has requested additional collapsible tents to accommodate displaced residents.

The Welfare Department also requested 50,000 extra food retorts for distribution at temporary relief centres, said Nadma.

Nadma’s National Disaster Control Centre will remain operational around the clock, monitoring ongoing conditions and preparing natural disaster reports for public dissemination.

“The agency advises the public to take precautions amidst the current weather and to adhere to evacuation notices if ordered to do so,” Nadma added.

As of 6am on Friday, 80,589 victims have been displaced due to floods nationwide, with 467 temporary relief centres activated.

So far, four deaths have been recorded across Kelantan, Terengganu, and Sarawak.