KOTA BAHRU, Nov 29 — Kelantan’s security has not been compromised even though nine police stations in Pasir Mas and Tumpat were currently affected by floods, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said all the affected police officers and personnel at the stations have also been temporarily relocated to areas where their services were needed.

“The roles of the affected personnel will be replaced with the deployment of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) General Operations Force (PGA) and military personnel in the state.

“So, the security remains uncompromised,” he told reporters after visiting the flood evacuees at the relief centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan Tapang here.

Also present were Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud and state police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat.

“We have also mobilised assets including military trucks with unladen weights of three tonnes and five tonnes and we are currently organising the movement of larger trucks with a seven-tonne capacity.

“We have also mobilised assets operated by the PDRM, Fire Department and Civil Defence Force, and even the fishermen’s association has offered to deploy their fishing boats for the interior areas,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said that discussions were had been held with Tanah Merah Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ikhmal Hisham Abdul Aziz to coordinate assets and assistance, including by volunteers, for victims in Rantau Panjang, which was badly hit by floods this year.

“The district with the most victims so far is Pasir Mas, where Rantau Panjang is located, followed by Tumpat and Kota Bharu.

“My advice for the victims, apart from being patient, is that we pray to Allah to ease everything for us. Insya-Allah, (government) assistance will still reach even the most remote areas,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid then proceeded to visit and bring smiles to 333 flood victims housed at another PPS in Sekolah Kebangsaan Sering near here.

Meanwhile, flood victim Che Meshah Isa, 68, expressed her gratitude and happiness after meeting with the deputy prime minister.

“The DPM stopped by my tent and asked about my health and the meals we have here. Usually, I just saw him on TV, I can’t believe I met him and talked to him in person today,” she said. — Bernama