KOTA BARU, Nov 29 — Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) has stressed that not all areas affected by flooding along the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project alignment are due to the development.

In a statement today, MRL confirmed its commitment to ensuring that the project does not disrupt existing water flow and that immediate mitigation measures will be implemented to reduce the risk of flooding.

“MRL acknowledges the flooding in Kelantan and Terengganu which is caused by heavy rainfall. As the ECRL project owner, MRL will always take responsibility for any damage if it is proven to be caused by the ECRL project.

“Since the beginning of the construction, MRL has identified areas prone to flooding along the alignment and taken initial measures,” read the statement.

According to MRL, the design for the ECRL project has also considered the history of natural disasters, such as floods, through studies conducted by hydrology and hydraulics consultants.

It said based on technical data, several locations in Kelantan and Terengganu have been identified as flood-prone areas.

In this regard, the ECRL project has proposed an optimal design that takes into account technical aspects, engineering values, and flood risks in specific areas along the railway alignment.

“At the same time, the design of the alignment has taken into account the 100-year rainfall rate, the Climate Change Factor (CCF), as well as 20 per cent land development as specified by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID),” it said.

It said waterway crossings such as culverts have been designed to ensure that floodwaters will not cause severe flooding upstream and downstream of the watercourse, adding that all these designs have been referred to DID for approval.

MRL said that the drainage system is regularly maintained to ensure it is not obstructed by sediment, debris, or vegetation, adding that the slopes along the alignment are planted with suitable grass to help control soil erosion and enhance water absorption, thereby reducing flood risks.

Meanwhile, MRL announced that it would continue providing transportation facilities and donating food supplies to flood victims at flood relief centres and mosques. — Bernama