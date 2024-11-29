KOTA KINABALU, Nov 29 — Heavy rain since 12pm today has caused flash floods in several areas around the state capital.

As of now, affected areas include Bundusan, especially in Beverly Hills residential area, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) office in Penampang are the worst hit, along with SJK(C) Yue Min Penampang, and several nearby commercial areas.

Videos of cars submerged halfway in the floodwaters around Bundusan Beverly Hills and JPJ have emerged on social media.

Jalan Kolopis in Penampang and Jalan Kibabaig have been rendered unpassable to most vehicles while Lido is facing at least knee high flooding, slowing traffic down considerably.

Continuous rain for about four hours has worried citizens, who are aware of the high likelihood of flash floods despite repeated weather warnings for the week.

The Civil Defence Department said that they were currently compiling reports on flooded areas.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds across the state, covering interior areas like Sipitang, Tenom, and Beaufort.

The warning also extends to the West Coast, including Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, Kota Belud, as well as Sandakan, Telupid, Beluran, and Kudat, until 4pm today.

MetMalaysia stated that the warning is issued when there are indications of thunderstorms with rainfall intensity exceeding 20 mm per hour, expected to last over an hour.